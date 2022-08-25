House GOP pledges to fight Judge Winmill's injunction decision, says 'some preborn children may die'

"Idahoans have a strong, shared concern for and high value on the life of Idaho’s preborn children," Idaho House Republican Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma said.

The Idaho House Republican Caucus has sent out the following statement on last night's federal court decision on Idaho's abortion "trigger" law, from Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett:

"Today a federal district court judge in Boise issued a limited injunction that applies to emergency room visits by pregnant women. This came in a case brought by the United States Department of Justice on behalf of the Biden administration and against Idaho and its abortion law.

"The limitations on the injunction are important. The injunction applies only to cases of a pregnant woman in an emergency medical condition and then only when she arrives at one of Idaho’s 39 emergency rooms receiving Medicare funding—and not any place else.

"Despite these limitations, and because the federal district court rejected further limiting language required under the law, some of Idaho’s preborn children may die because of this injunction, children whose lives the Idaho law otherwise would have protected. Particularly distressing is that the injunction uses Congressional language expressly written to protect the health of preborn children to expand the injunction’s scope and thereby increase the risk of death for such children. Also distressing is that the Idaho federal district court decision got wrong this case’s key legal issues despite having in front of it a Texas federal district court decision getting those same issues right.

"Idahoans have a strong, shared concern for and high value on the life of Idaho’s preborn children. The death of even one preborn child in these circumstances is a tragedy, yet such deaths are the purpose and consequence of the current federal administration’s case against Idaho and the Idaho law. To protect the lives of as many of these children as possible, the Idaho Legislature will pursue all legal means to bring this injunction to an end as quickly as possible. The Idaho House Republican Caucus is confident that a lower or a higher appellate court will hold the federal administration’s case to be without merit."

Blanksma said the caucus is meeting with its attorneys to discuss "what the options are going forward."

This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Read more at IdahoPress.com

