This airline was about to begin direct flights from Boise to Reno. It just ceased all operations

aha! Airlines filed for bankruptcy Tuesday morning, and announced it would be ceasing all flight operations.
Credit: aha! Airlines Facebook
BOISE, Idaho —

Tuesday morning, aha! Airlines filed for bankruptcy and ceased all flight operations. The regional airline had scheduled direct flights from Boise to Reno, Nevada, that were scheduled to start on Aug. 31, according to Shawna Samuelson of the Boise Airport. 

According to aha! Airlines' Facebook page, customers who have purchased tickets through the airline should contact their credit card company in order to receive a refund on their purchased tickets for travel after Aug. 22, 2022 or visit flyaha.com and follow the directions for refund options.

aha! Airlines is unable to help customers find other travel arrangements. 

aha! was billed as “a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines.” ExpressJet previously flew as a United Express carrier but shut down in the fall of 2020, after United Airlines moved to a different regional carrier. The airline resumed commercial flying in fall 2021. The airlines' Boise-Reno flight was announced in late June

This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Read more at IdahoPress.com 

