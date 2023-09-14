Idaho Missing Persons Day: Family plans public search for Boise woman who disappeared in 1994

Kim Bosse, the mother of Krystyn Dunlap-Bosse, is someone who has been searching for her daughter for almost 30 years and knows the importance of bringing awareness to this ongoing problem.



The importance of this day is to remind the community that there are cases of missing people that are still unsolved, and many cases can drag on for months, years, or even decades, like in the case of Krystyn.



One way Idaho State Police hope this awareness day can help is by getting the community involved.



"Sometimes we feel like they don't have any other resources, and it's all in the hands of law enforcement,” Parmenter said. “What we can do is keep sharing that information, distributing the posters of that person's face."



Bosse said keeping quiet is the worst thing anyone can do.



"That's something I’ve been guilty of the first several years, is not talking about it because it hurts,” Bosse said. “Talk about it. Let it out."



ISP said putting more eyes on some of these longer-lasting cases could help families and law enforcement find their loved one.



"Making sure that we recognize the victims and the victims’ families so they can have support,” Parmenter said. “Be able to keep that person in the forefront of the public and law enforcement minds.”



Bosse wants to make sure that other families in a similar situation to her and her family persevere, and continue searching.



"I want to encourage them, you know, it's almost been 30 years,” Bosse said. “Don't give up, keep pushing, something will come up. It will happen, eventually."