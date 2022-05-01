Family of Boise woman who disappeared 27 years ago continue to seek answers

Krystyn Rae Dunlap-Bosse, 17, left her Boise home on Oct. 14, 1994. That was the last time her family saw or heard from her again.

BOISE, Idaho — As Kim Bosse looks through a family photo album filled with pictures of her daughter, Krystyn Rae Dunlap-Bosse, she reflects on memories they shared together.

"She was a hoot, she was always a hoot," Bosse said. "You could expect the unexpected from her. She didn't play by the rules."

Bosse and her other two children, Crystal Fuhriman and Daniel Bosse, sat on her couch in her Garden Valley home Wednesday afternoon sharing stories of Krystyn. They called her a jokester, kind-hearted, loving and - in her later years - a rebel.

"But she was a really good person," Kim Bosse added. "Good to her friends, good to her family."

Bosse and her family have not seen or heard from Krystyn in more than 27 years.

On Oct. 14, 1994, Bosse came home from work to a note from her 17-year-old daughter that said she needed some time to sort herself out and she would be back in a year. It was not unusual for Krystyn to take off from time to time, but Kim said she would always call her to let her know she was okay.

"I mean bless her heart, sometimes it didn't work out to her advantage because I'd go and get her," Bosse said. "But yeah, I never heard from her again."

When Krystyn disappeared, she was dating a married man 10 years older than her, Corey Castro. The day before she left home, Bosse, her daughter, Castro and Castro's parole officer had a meeting which ended with Bosse and Castro's parole officer telling the couple they could not see each other anymore.

Bosse remembers Krystyn's eyes flooded in tears when she found out Castro was still married and he did not have immediate plans to get a divorce.

Boise Police told KTVB Bosse reported her daughter had run away and was missing. They said around that time for a few weeks and months they got a few reports from some of Krystyn’s friends or acquaintances that had been in contact with her.

During the first few months of her disappearance, police said neither they nor her family was able to officially locate her.

"Come to find out she was hanging out with girlfriends but Corey was still seeing her," Bosse said. "Last I know is she was trying to get away from him and he was abusive. She had bruises, black eyes and Krystyn wouldn't say who."

"At the time, officers attempted to find her and she was listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) Missing and Unidentified Persons System as a runaway," Boise Police said.

Bosse and her family said they believe Castro had something to do with where Krystyn disappeared.

"I always hoped she changed her name and went somewhere and she was just afraid of him," Bosse said. "The police have looked everywhere and there is no record of her being anywhere."

In 1998, Boise Police said her status was changed from 'runaway' to a 'missing person' and the investigation had turned cold.

After Krystyn's family still had no contact with her in 2011, BPD's Violent Crime detectives looked into the case once again and performed a 'cold case' investigation.

"Many people were reinterviewed, and missing person databases were searched again," Boise Police said. "BPD exhausted all investigative leads."

Boise Police have not identified any suspects or persons of interest publicly in this case.

According to KTVB media partner the Idaho Press, Castro was questioned and passed a polygraph test as part of the investigation at the time. However, under the Idaho Supreme Court "polygraphs are not admissible as evidence in court."

Even with the search efforts and investigations, Krystyn's family believes Castro had something to do with her disappearance and that she was a victim of domestic violence.

"I do, I definitely think he's somehow involved in it," Bosse said. "Whether he helped her hideaway or he did something to her, I don't know."

According to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, two Owyhee County deputies shot and killed Castro Monday afternoon. Sheriff Keirnan Donahue said they were serving a civil protection order when he charged at the deputies while holding a weapon. Deputies reportedly told him to drop the weapon but he refused.

"The deputies at a certain point both fired their weapons at Mr. Castro, and Mr. Castro received mortal wounds in this incident," Donahue said.

When Bosse heard about Castro's death, she thought now would be the right moment to share her daughter's story. She believes if Krystyn is still alive and was hiding from Castro this whole time, she wants to let her know she is safe and can come home.

Over the summer, Bosse and Boise Police met once again to discuss how to further investigation efforts, according to police. They said they have come to the conclusion she is likely deceased and foul play is likely involved with her disappearance.

While Bosse holds out some hope she may still be alive, she also wants to share her daughter's story so she and her family can get the information to get closure.

"We don't have her body and I need her body. We need to be able to give her a proper funeral if she is dead," Bosse said.

Bosse is offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who has the whereabouts to where Krystyn's body is.

Her family will be holding a vigil on Jan. 24 - Krystyn's birthday - in Boise at Julia Davis Park.

Boise Police believe someone knows what happened to Krystyn. They urge people to contact Crime Stoppers by leaving a web-tip at 343COPS.com, or call 208-343-COPS(2677). People can remain anonymous and can earn a reward of up to $1,000.00 if a tip leads to a felony arrest.

