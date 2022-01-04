Deputies shoot, kill Owyhee County man

Officials say the 54-year-old charged at the deputies with a weapon while they were trying to serve a civil protection order.

MURPHY, Idaho — An investigation is underway after two Owyhee County deputies shot a 54-year-old Monday afternoon, fatally wounding him.

According to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office had been called out to an address on Rim Rock Lane northeast of Murphy to serve a civil protection order.

Once the deputies attempted to serve the order at about 3:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office, a man at the address became agitated and charged at the deputies while holding a weapon.

Both deputies ordered the man to drop the weapon, but he refused, officials said. The deputies fired at the man, and he died at the scene.

The man who was killed has been identified as 54-year-old Charles Corey Castro of Murphy.

The Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, has been called in to investigate the shooting.

Watch more Local News: