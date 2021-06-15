Idaho firefighters train to save lives in trenches

A three-day 30-hour trench rescue technician class is being taught to 50 members of the Nampa, Twin Falls, Caldwell and Weiser fire departments.

NAMPA, Idaho — We are getting a look at how Idaho firefighters are training to stay safe when there's a trench emergency.



Firefighters don't have to do these types of rescues very often, but when they do, it can be very dangerous.



A three-day 30-hour trench rescue technician class is being taught to 50 members of the Nampa, Twin Falls, Caldwell and Weiser fire departments.



It includes information on identifying soils, how a trench fails and how to use specialized tools.



Nampa Fire Chief Kirk Carpenter says there have been fatalities in the Treasure Valley from emergencies like this, which is why he wants his crew to know what to do.



”It's a very dangerous job to be in trenches like this deep above your head. It's one rainy day or one soil event that could cause a tragedy," he said.



The class is being funded through an Assistance to Firefighters Grant that was awarded in 2020.

