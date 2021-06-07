Fire causes extensive damage to Boise family's home

Crews were called out to the 10000 block of Maymie Road for a house fire. Boise Fire says the family managed to get out safely.

BOISE, Idaho — A fire caused extensive damage to a home in Boise Sunday night. Boise Fire tells us three residents got out safely but they can longer live there.

Around 8:30 p.m., fire crews were called to a structure fire on the 10000 block of Maymie Road.

A battalion chief and engine crew with Eagle Fire were first on scene. They saw flames coming from the back of the house.

Heavy smoke and windy conditions caused immediate concerns as crews worked to stop the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Boise Fire sent four engines, two trucks, a battalion chief, a safety officer, a fire investigator and an EMS supervisor to the fire. Boise Police and Ada County Paramedics also responded.

Firefighters were able to contain fire damage to the property and get it under control in about 20 minutes.

There were no injuries to report.

The family of three has been displaced after the fire caused extensive damage to the home. They are receiving assistance from the Boise Firefighters Local 149 Burnout Fund.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

Watch more Local News: