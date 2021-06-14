Cold Creek Fire in Eastern Idaho grows to 1,200 acres, forces evacuations

The fire began just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho — The Power County Sheriff's Office has issued several evacuation orders following a fire in Eastern Idaho.

The Cold Creek Fire began at 3:30 p.m. on Monday just south of American Falls, according to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). As of Monday evening, it is estimated to be around 1,200 acres and growing.

Several air resources are on the scene, including one air attach, four single-engine air tankers (SEATs), three Heavy Air Tankers, one Very Large Air Tanker (VLAT) and a lead plane.

Power County deputies, Search and Rescue and Highway District personnel have evacuated the following areas in American Falls:

Ferry Hallow

Sunbeam Road

Hornbacher Road

Mayer Road

(Potential) Garden Road

Evacuees can report to American Falls High School, according to BLM.

The Power County Sheriff's Office is urging everyone to stay clear of all entry points as crews work to contain the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

#ColdCreekFire started at 3:30 pm south of American Falls. 600 acres and growing, unified command between the local resources and the federal resources has been established. Evacuations are in effect please contact Power County Sheriff’s Office (208)226-2319 #BLMIFDfire pic.twitter.com/F0lLNQcGZb — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) June 15, 2021