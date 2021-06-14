Cold Creek Fire in Eastern Idaho grows to 1,200 acres, forces evacuations

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho — The Power County Sheriff's Office has issued several evacuation orders following a fire in Eastern Idaho.
The Cold Creek Fire began at 3:30 p.m. on Monday just south of American Falls, according to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). As of Monday evening, it is estimated to be around 1,200 acres and growing.
Several air resources are on the scene, including one air attach, four single-engine air tankers (SEATs), three Heavy Air Tankers, one Very Large Air Tanker (VLAT) and a lead plane.
Power County deputies, Search and Rescue and Highway District personnel have evacuated the following areas in American Falls:
- Ferry Hallow
- Sunbeam Road
- Hornbacher Road
- Mayer Road
- (Potential) Garden Road
Evacuees can report to American Falls High School, according to BLM.
The Power County Sheriff's Office is urging everyone to stay clear of all entry points as crews work to contain the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Watch more on wildfires in the West:
See all of our latest coverage in our YouTube playlist: