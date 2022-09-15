Idaho Diaper Bank hosts event to increase diaper supplies for families in need

IDAHO, USA —
Idaho Diaper Bank (IDB) has an upcoming event to fill their warehouse with diapers for families in need.
IDB said that their inventory is currently critically low and that diaper prices have increased as much as 20% causing hardship for families.
According to IDB, a common consequence of poverty is that trouble accessing diapers for families causing physical, mental, and economic hardships on families and their children. As inflation continues to rise, there are more families in need and diaper bank supplies have been diminished in recent months.
IDB hopes that their upcoming event will raise awareness and increase inventory at the diaper bank.
The event runs from September 24 to October 2 as part of National Diaper Need Awareness Week.
People can drop off donations at the locations below:
- First Christian Church, Nampa
- 619 12th Ave. South (Mo. – Th. 8am – 4pm)
- Terry Reilly Health Services:
- Caldwell, Arlington – Trauma and Resilience Center
- 2005 Arlington Avenue, Caldwell, ID 83605
- Caldwell, Cleveland Blvd-
- 808 Cleveland Blvd Caldwell, ID 83605
- Canyon – Dental
- 11136 Moss Lane, Nampa, ID
- Homedale – Medical & Behavioral Health
- 108 E. Idaho Avenue, Homedale, ID 83628
- Marsing – Medical, Dental & Behavioral Health
- 201 Main Street, Marsing, ID 83639
- Melba – Medical, Dental & Behavioral Health
- 150 2nd Street So. Melba, ID 83641
- Middleton – Medical, Dental & Behavioral Health
- 201 S Paradise Ave, Middleton, ID 83644
- Nampa, 1st Street – Medical, Dental, Behavioral Health & Pharmacy
- 207 1st Street South, Nampa, ID 83651
- Nampa, 16th Avenue – Medical, Behavioral Health & Urgent Care
- 223 16th Avenue North, Nampa, ID. 83687
- Boise, 23rd Street –
- 300 South 23rd Street, Boise, ID 83702
- Boise, 36th Street – Dental
- 2301 N. 36th Street #102, Boise, ID 83703
- Boise, Fairview – Trauma and Resilience Center
- 6855W Fairview Ave. Boise, ID 83704
- Boise, Latah Street – Medical, Dental & Behavioral Health
- 848 La Cassia St. Boise, Idaho 83704
