Idaho Diaper Bank hosts event to increase diaper supplies for families in need

The Idaho Diaper bank is hosting a diaper donation drive from Sep. 24 to Oct. 2 to raise awareness and increase inventory at the diaper bank for families in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

IDAHO, USA — Idaho Diaper Bank (IDB) has an upcoming event to fill their warehouse with diapers for families in need.

IDB said that their inventory is currently critically low and that diaper prices have increased as much as 20% causing hardship for families.

According to IDB, a common consequence of poverty is that trouble accessing diapers for families causing physical, mental, and economic hardships on families and their children. As inflation continues to rise, there are more families in need and diaper bank supplies have been diminished in recent months.

IDB hopes that their upcoming event will raise awareness and increase inventory at the diaper bank.

The event runs from September 24 to October 2 as part of National Diaper Need Awareness Week.

People can drop off donations at the locations below:

First Christian Church, Nampa 619 12th Ave. South (Mo. – Th. 8am – 4pm) Terry Reilly Health Services: Caldwell, Arlington – Trauma and Resilience Center

2005 Arlington Avenue, Caldwell, ID 83605 Caldwell, Cleveland Blvd- 808 Cleveland Blvd Caldwell, ID 83605 Canyon – Dental 11136 Moss Lane, Nampa, ID Homedale – Medical & Behavioral Health 108 E. Idaho Avenue, Homedale, ID 83628 Marsing – Medical, Dental & Behavioral Health 201 Main Street, Marsing, ID 83639 Melba – Medical, Dental & Behavioral Health 150 2nd Street So. Melba, ID 83641 Middleton – Medical, Dental & Behavioral Health 201 S Paradise Ave, Middleton, ID 83644 Nampa, 1st Street – Medical, Dental, Behavioral Health & Pharmacy 207 1st Street South, Nampa, ID 83651 Nampa, 16th Avenue – Medical, Behavioral Health & Urgent Care 223 16th Avenue North, Nampa, ID. 83687 Boise, 23rd Street – 300 South 23rd Street, Boise, ID 83702 Boise, 36th Street – Dental 2301 N. 36th Street #102, Boise, ID 83703 Boise, Fairview – Trauma and Resilience Center 6855W Fairview Ave. Boise, ID 83704 Boise, Latah Street – Medical, Dental & Behavioral Health 848 La Cassia St. Boise, Idaho 83704



Watch more Local News: