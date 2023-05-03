AAA Idaho: Airtight tips to turbulent-free summer travel

Your summer vacation without the turbulence.

BOISE, Idaho — Summer break is just weeks away for most Idaho public schools. Whether you're planning a family fiesta in Florida or a solo siesta in Spain, AAA Idaho provides some airtight pointers for travelers getting to their destination by air.

"There's been a strong resurgence in air travel as people opt to spend more time at their end destinations and less time getting there," said AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde.

AAA is projecting that air travel this summer will set records for passenger volume - so, here is the need-to-know info and top flight insight that the pros have to offer to maximize your airway getaway.

"If you want the best options for your flight itinerary, don't delay. Now is the best time to book," said Conde.

Airfares are 20 percent to 30 percent higher this summer and further price hikes are not uncommon.

'The early bird gets the best deal.' Book morning flights whenever possible - the earlier, the better. Delays are more likely as the day progresses. Early-morning flights are often on schedule and already on the ground anticipating boarding.

Familiarize yourself with airport parking. You can find Boise Airport (BOI) parking information here.

Some major hubs like New York City's LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and the Dallas-Ft. Worth International Airport (DFW) are reducing flights due to air traffic controller shortages.

Arrive at the airport at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

Don't fret a canceled flight. If the flight is canceled due to something that is in the control of the airline, such as a mechanical issue, the airline is responsible for rebooking passengers. On occasion, the airline may provide arrangements or amenities such as food and lodging. Additionally, it never hurts to politely ask airline personnel what perks are possible! For information on passenger rights, visit the Department of Transportation website here.

Expert Extras:

Avoid checking a bag. Carry-on luggage allows greater flexibility if there's a delay or cancelation.

Keep snacks, prescription medications, important documents and your cell phone charger in your carry-on bag.

Make sure your cell phone is fully charged and download the airline's app to track flight status.

For more information about departing or arriving flights through Boise Airport (BOI), visit the BOI iflyBoise website.

Watch more Local News: