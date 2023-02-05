Boise Fire continues urging Idahoans to stay out of Boise River

A kayaker went missing on the Boise River on Monday, he has yet to be found

BOISE, Idaho — With the Boise River running high, fast, and cold the Boise Fire Department is continuing to urge people to stay out of the water.

A kayaker went missing on the Boise River Monday. His inflatable kayak was located by search crews, but the man has not been found. The situation has been turned over to the Ada County Sheriff's Office to investigate for a missing person.

The Boise Fire Department posted a "Dangerous River Condition" notice for the Boise River last week. The flows remain fast - at around 6,000 cubic feet per second. Boise Parks and Recreation have also posted 80 signs around the Greenbelt warning people of the dangerous river conditions.

The Boise River is moving at 15-20 miles per hour. Temperatures are in the 40's, which poses a risk of hypothermia. There's also debris in and around the water - logs, branches, and sticks - that haven't been cleared out yet.

The river conditions are dangerous for everyone - including first responders. Boise Fire say the dangerous conditions and hazards in the water make it harder for them to conduct rescues, and the high river flows make it hard for their boats to get under bridges.

"It's faster, it's harder to operate in, there's debris in the water which could interfere with the operation of our boat," Greg Ramey, Boise Fire battalion chief and dive team coordinator said. "So, it's dangerous conditions, dangerous for rescuers, and it will slow down our response."

The missing kayaker was last seen near the E Parkcenter Bridge. The investigation has been turned over to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, who will respond if they hear any reports of a body in or around the Boise River.

By getting in the river during dangerous conditions - you could be putting first responders at risk too.

"For this time of year, I would normally give this spiel about what's safe to take on the river as a watercraft, and what isn't. How to dress appropriately and all that," Ramey said. "We're really not at that point right now. Right now, it's not safe to be on the river, don't do it. You're not only risking your life, but you're risking the lives of the people who are there to try to keep you safe."

The Boise River is experiencing the highest water flows it has seen since 2017's "snowmageddon" year.

Because of the high flows, it's possible there could be a delay to the start of the official float season. Flows are expected to go down - and be safe - later in June.

