Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month: 'Idahoans look out for each other...it's who we are'

Transportation safety partners urge drivers to watch for an increase in motorcycles on the road as Idahoans venture out onto Idaho's 31 scenic byways.

BOISE, Idaho — Winter is winding down and the warmer temperatures are enticing motorcyclists to saddle up for sightseeing rides on Idaho's scenic byways.

Although weather conditions may be optimal for a cruise across the Gem State, the curvy country roads and shifty switchbacks can pose significant risks to motorists.

The month of May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. So, in an effort to raise said awareness, Idaho transportation departments are alerting drivers to the alarming statistics that annually accompany the increased motorcycle activity on the road.

"Idahoans look out for each other. It's who we are. So, let's do our part as drivers to check and double-check our blind spots and mirrors for motorcycles and to use our turn signals so motorcyclists can anticipate how they need to react to stay safe," said Idaho Office of Highway Safety Program Manager Josephine Middleton.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, per vehicle mile traveled, motorcyclists are roughly 28 times more likely than passenger vehicle occupants to die in a crash.

"Idaho's spring and summer months are absolutely beautiful, and motorcycle enthusiasts are naturally eager to take full advantage and hit the open road," said AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), there were 554 motorcycle crashes in the Gem State and 32 fatalities in 2021, which is an 18 percent increase from the year prior. There were also 200 serious injuries – a nearly 30% increase from 2020.

ITD reports that the number of registered motorcycles in Idaho was more than 56,000 prior to 2020. That number then dropped to less than 49,000 in 2020. But that number is recovering, with more than 51,000 registered motorcycles in 2021.

"All road users need to become aware of the consequences of their bad habits and make positive personal changes," said Idaho Coalition for Motorcycle Safety Government Affairs Director Lane Triplett.

AAA Idaho, the Idaho Transportation Department, the Idaho Coalition for Motorcycle Safety, the Boise Police Department, and High Desert Harley-Davidson provide the top tips for Idaho explorers in attempt to better protect motorcyclists.

Motorist Safety Tips:

Yield to motorcyclists, especially when turning at intersections.

Remember that a motorcycle's size could cause you to misjudge speed and distance.

Check all mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes or merging with traffic.

Check all mirrors and blind spots again.

Increase your following distance to give motorcycles more time to stop or maneuver in an emergency.

Obey the speed limit and follow suggested speeds for curves and low-visibility areas.

"Distraction continues to be a factor in many crashes. While most riders take steps to ride safely and protect themselves, cell phone use and other forms of distraction along with red light runners are causing far too many crashes involving motorcycles," said Triplett.

Cpl. Kyle Wills of the Boise Police Department added, "Whether we are on two wheels or four, whether it's our daily commute or a road trip, we all need to look out for each other every time we use the road."

"More riders should not inevitably result in more crashes and if we all look out for one another and be patient, we'll go a long way toward reducing crashes on our roadways," said Wills.

