Idaho 55 to reopen to drivers after more rockslide blasting

ITD says additional blasting was carried out Sunday, and experts are convinced the hillside is stable enough for "safe, long-term travel through the corridor."
Credit: ITD

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department says that Highway 55 near Smiths Ferry will reopen to the public starting Friday, April 2.

Crews have been contending with a major rockslide in that area that sent boulders and dirt tumbling onto the highway in mid-March.

Starting at 8 a.m. Friday, the section of road will be open for one lane of alternating traffic. Drivers should expect about 15 minutes of delays as opposite-direction cars move through. 

"We know how important it is to have the highway open for this weekend's traffic," said Caleb Lakey, ITD District 3 Engineer. "The response to the March 15 rock slide has been excellent, with many experts converging to address the problem quickly. I appreciate the public's patience during this reduction in highway service."

ITD says additional blasting was carried out Sunday, and experts are convinced the hillside is stable enough for "safe, long-term travel through the corridor." Work to remove blast debris and clean up the area was completed Thursday.

A construction project to widen the highway shoulder and add guardrails is still ongoing. Idaho 55 will be completely closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday until about mid-May.

To learn more about the Highway 55 project, click here.

