Fallen rocks close Idaho 55, crews working to open one lane

ITD has been working in that area on a project to widen the shoulder and install guardrails.

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department says crews are removing debris from a rockslide on Highway 55 and working to open one lane for travel.

Idaho 55 is shut down in both directions after rocks fell off the hillside above the highway and landed on the road. The rockfall happened Monday night around milepost 99, between Smiths Ferry and Cascade.

ITD says the closure will be extended beyond 2 p.m. today. Motorists are encouraged to consider an alternate route. It's still unclear if the highway will be reopened today or Wednesday.

Geotechnical engineers conducted a preliminary assessment and believe there is risk that more rocks may slide. Work is focused on creating protection for at least a single travel lane on the highway from additional rockfall.

ITD has coordinated with emergency service providers to ensure critical services remain available for the community.

Crews have been doing construction and controlled rock blasting in that area as part of an Idaho Transportation Department project to widen the road and add guardrails. Officials say there is no indication the work there directly triggered the slide.

There were no injuries to report. An excavator being used for the project did get hit by falling rock and debris.

“The rock and earth in this area is historically unstable,” said project manager Alex Deduck. “We saw a significant slide in 2019 just south of here. Last night’s slide is another example why our project is so important.”

Officials had previously announced the highway would be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with one-way alternating traffic outside of those hours.

Due to the rockfall, however, the highway will be blocked until the debris can be removed. Drivers should plan ahead and take another route.

It is unclear when the road will be completely cleared.