Road closures on Idaho 55 near Smiths Ferry to begin Monday

BOISE, Idaho — Construction resumes on Idaho Highway 55 next week and that means travelers should expect major delays between Boise and McCall.

The Idaho Transportation Department says crews will pick back up on the Smiths Ferry Project on Monday, March 15.

Crews are working to widen shoulders, add guardrail, and straighten a curvy one-mile stretch of the highway to improve safety between Smiths Ferry and the Rainbow Bridge.

Earlier this week, crews removed snow and set up construction equipment in the canyon.

Starting Monday, travelers should plan ahead for full road closures Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crews will be doing controlled rock blasting needed to widen the road.

When Idaho 55 is not closed, there will be one-way alternating traffic with 15-minute delays. This work schedule is expected through May, when crews will transition into summer operations.