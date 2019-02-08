BOISE, Idaho — Idaho 21 has reopened to traffic as crews continue working on the Lucky Fire Friday.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Friday morning that deputies were blocking the highway as mop-up crews worked alongside the road.

By 12:35 p.m. Friday, however, the sheriff's office said the highway would be reopened.

The sheriff's office says the shutdown was put in place to keep crews working along the highway safe.

The Lucky Fire burned about 150 acres in brush and steep terrain near Lucky Peak State Park Thursday. The cause is unknown, but officials say the fire - which sparked around 1 a.m. - is considered "suspicious."

The fire was fully contained Thursday night, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Officials say they expect to have it fully put out by 10 a.m. Saturday.

Two other smaller fires that started at the same time as the Lucky Fire have also been contained. Those fires burned 20 acres and one-tenth of an acre, respectively.

The fires remain under investigation.

