Terry Reilly breaks ground on new center in Homedale

"Limited access to affordable healthcare affects the overall wellbeing of people in our rural communities who often lag behind state and national health indicators."

BOISE, Idaho — Terry Reilly Health Services is expanding its services into rural Idaho with the groundbreaking of its new center in Homedale.

The site for the new building is located at 108 E Idaho Ave in Homedale. Terry Reilly said the center will be an integrated health center that will address both mental and physical health issues.

The center will be a 4,700 square-foot building that will accommodate dental and medical procedures for patients, with an additional capacity for behavioral health and pharmaceutical services.

In a press release, Terry Reilly Health Services said the new center will address the void of healthcare in rural Idaho and reduce barriers for Idahoans seeking medical care, all while keeping costs low.

Terry Reilly CEO Heidi Hart spoke at the event along with other health leaders and board members. Homedale Mayor Gheen Christofferson and other city, county and state leaders attended the groundbreaking ceremony as well.

"This new facility will help in many other ways," Mayor Gheen said. "Our community is growing and we need healthcare."

