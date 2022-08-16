Idaho Monkeypox case number rises to 9

Since July when the first case of Monkeypox was reported in the gem state, eight others have tested positive.

BOISE, Idaho — Monkeypox cases have been on the rise in Idaho, with the Idaho Department of Health reporting nine confirmed cases across the state.

Public health officials are asking residents to take extra precautions to avoid getting infected.

"One of the most common symptoms of this disease is a rash that leads to bumps on the skin," Tanis Maxwell, South Central Public Health epidemiology manager said. "If you have an exposure to someone with monkeypox and develop symptoms, call your provider for possible evaluation and testing."

Symptoms may include:

Rashes on the skin or in the mouth that look like pimples or blisters

Fever of at least 100.4°F (38°C)

Chills

Swelling of the lymph nodes

The virus is able to be spread through close contact with rashes or bodily fluids of infected individuals. For that reason, the South Central Public Health Department said individuals should avoid personal contact with anyone showing potential symptoms, including any objects that may be shared with infected people.

The virus can also spread on soft surfaces like clothing and sheets, and hard surfaces like utensils and doorknobs. Residents should be extra vigilant in cleaning and sanitizing spaces.

