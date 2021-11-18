Highway 55 south of Cascade closed due to rockfall

Drivers are urged to use another route as the rockfall is cleared.

On Thursday afternoon, parts of Highway 55 in Idaho were closed after a rockfall blocked the roadway.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the rockfall happened on Highway 55, between Sportsman Access and Round Valley Road, which is between 11 and 14 miles south of Cascade.

The highway is closed between milepost 97 and 100.

Drivers are urged to find and use another route until the rockfall is clear.

It is unknown how long it is expected for crews to clear the debris and reopen the highway.

Officials did not state the size or scale of the rockfall, or if anyone was injured or if the rockfall caused any property damage.

