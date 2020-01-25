Warm, rainy weather causes rockfalls along Highway 95, seriously damaging one car

If you're driving on Highway 95 near Riggins, make sure to use extra caution and look out for rockfalls.

BOISE, Idaho — Thanks to warm and rainy weather throughout Idaho, the Idaho Transportation Department is urging drivers to use extra caution and look out for rockfalls when driving on Highway 95 near Riggins.

On Friday, a rock fell onto Highway 95 south of Riggins and a car crashed into it, folding up the car's front-end like paper. Officials at the Idaho Transportation Department said no one seriously injured in the crash.

It is unknown how many other rockfalls have happened on Idaho's highways or how common it is.

For the latest conditions on Idaho's highways, check out the Idaho Department of Transportation Department's new 511 website.

To see the Treasure Valley's road conditions in the Treasure Valley, traffic cameras, and more, make sure to favorite or bookmark KTVB's Traffic page.