BOISE, Idaho — Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson will visit Boise and Caldwell on Monday to talk about affordable housing, Sen. Mike Crapo's office announced on Thursday.

Carson and Crapo will meet with local leaders, including several lawmakers, about "affordable housing challenges and innovative, collaborative solutions," Crapo's office said in a news release.

Carson is also scheduled to tour the indiDwell factory in Caldwell. The company turns shipping containers into homes.

Nationwide, there is a shortage of millions of affordable rental homes available to lower-income Americans, Crapo's office said, and the gap between the demand for affordable homes and the supply of new ones being built increases each year.

RELATED: Treasure Valley housing crisis: 19,050 more homes needed by 2021

RELATED: New affordable housing project will provide 26 homes for veterans in Boise

"Addressing the housing affordability crisis requires innovative, outside-the-box approaches, as well as collaborative efforts at the local, state and federal level, and public/private partnerships," Crapo's office said in a statement.

Among the local leaders scheduled to meet with Carson are Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas and state Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb.

Watch more 'Growing Idaho':

See them all in our YouTube playlist: