Boise-based developer plans 27-story luxury apartment and retail building downtown

Oppenheimer Development says the company expects construction to begin in summer 2022 at 12th and Idaho streets.

BOISE, Idaho — A 27-story building with a crown "inspired by the Sawtooth Range" may soon rise high above 12th and Idaho streets in downtown Boise, according to plans announced Tuesday by Oppenheimer Development Corporation.

The development is planned to include 297 residential units, ground-floor retail, seven levels of parking - including public parking - and rooftop outdoor green space with access to "plentiful high-end amenities," Oppenheimer Development said in a news release, adding "there will also be some affordable housing included within the project."

ODC is based in Boise, and manages dozens of commercial properties in the city. The company is teaming up with White Oak Realty Partners and Ponsky Capital partners for the project. White Oak is based in Chicago. Ponsky is based in Cleveland, Ohio. The companies plan to begin construction in summer 2022.

The building site is situated near The Record Exchange, Idaho Power headquarters, and the 11th and Idaho building, which opened in late 2020.

ODC President Skip Oppenheimer confirmed the site will be 1115 W. Idaho Street, what is now the surface parking lot next to The Record Exchange. Records from the Ada County Assessor's Office show Oppenheimer already owns the parcel.

"It's going to be 200 feet along Idaho, and about 100 feet running north and south along 12th," Oppenheimer said.

The building is designed by the architectural firm Solomon Cordwell Buenz and Associates. SCB has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago and Boston.

The crown of the building would house two floors of gathering space interconnected by "thoughtfully landscaped steps and terraces, including a rooftop pool," ODC said, describing the crown as "both an expression and experience of a mountain top."

"This highest level of architectural quality will further enhance the Boise urban center for many years to come. We look forward to working closely and in coordination with the City of Boise and CCDC on this transformative project." Oppenheimer said.

He later added that there's a lot to do before groundbreaking.

"We've had preliminary discussions with the city, with the Capital City Development Corporation, with our neighbors that surround the area," he said. "It's wonderful to see Boise really being discovered. We've just got to make sure we don't mess it up as we go ahead with the various projects and planning that goes with any kind of growth."

