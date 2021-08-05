New apartment building opens in downtown Boise

The 8-story building at 412 South Third Street is a mixed-use, multi-family development that has 173 units.

BOISE, Idaho — More housing is now available in downtown Boise after Standard Communities celebrated the grand opening of the Jules on 3rd Apartments on Thursday afternoon.

The 8-story building at 412 South Third Street is a mixed-use, multi-family development that has 173 units. The apartments encompass 285,000 square feet above 3,000 square feet of street-level retail space. It takes up most of a city block in the heart of the capital city.

"We are delighted that Boise is the location of Standard's first ground-up development in the U.S.," said Jeff Jaeger, the co-founder and principal of Standard Communities. "Jules On 3rd Apartments is the best new residential development in Boise."

It is also their first investment in Idaho.

Jules On 3rd Apartments features first-class amenities including a rooftop pool and sundeck offering expansive mountain views, a fitness and wellness studio, Sky Lounge Club Room, outdoor kitchen with BBQ grills, outdoor fireplaces, a conference room, a dog park and spa, covered parking spots for resident and public use and storage for 192 bicycles.

A spokesman said they are now renting studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans.

Visit their website to browse through their floor plans, check out a photo gallery and schedule a tour. They are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 10-5 p.m. on Saturday and 12-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Standard Communities worked closely with its development partner, River Caddis Development, to design and build Jules On 3rd Apartments. The Opus Group is the design-builder, interior designer, architect, and structural engineer of record.

Watch more 'Growing Idaho':