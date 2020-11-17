Ada County property tax bills include more than $55M in tax relief

The one-time property tax relief is part of the governor's Public Safety Grant Initiative.

This year's property tax bills in Ada County include over $55 million in one-time property tax relief as part of Gov. Brad Little's Public Safety Grant Initiative.



To participate in the governor's program -- Ada County, Boise, Meridian, Garden City, Kuna, Eagle, and Star agreed not to raise base property tax budgets by the allowable 3 percent increase.



As a result, the CARES Act funds are passed on to taxpayers in the form of some property tax relief.



"This one-time savings is itemized on the front of your 2020 property tax bill," Ada County Treasurer Elizabeth Mahn explained. Savings range from approximately 2-10 percent on the 2020 tax bills.

The Ada County Treasurer's Office expects to send out more than 200,000 tax bills by next Monday.

"We are grateful to see property tax relief for all homeowners in Ada County," said Ada County Commissioner Kendra Kenyon. "As the assessed value of homes continues to climb due to the high demand, and shifts more of the tax burden onto homeowners, this one-time relief is welcome to so many who call this community home."



The due date for payment is December 21st.



