Nampa proposes no property tax rate increases in $202M budget

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa city officials don’t plan to increase property tax rates for the fiscal year 2021 budget, although the overall proposed budget is still nearly $10 million higher than the previous year’s budget, the Idaho Press reports.

The proposed FY21 budget is set at about $202 million. Nampa’s FY20 budget was originally set at $193 million.

Mayor Debbie Kling previously told the Idaho Press that council members decided earlier this year that the city would not increase property taxes in the upcoming budget in order to provide relief to residents experiencing financial stress because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nampa typically increases property taxes in the budget by at least 1% specifically for transportation needs. The city increased property taxes 2% in the FY20 budget and increased property taxes 2.75% the year before that.

Kling said new construction revenue would add to the city’s property tax fund. New construction added $1.7 million to the city’s property tax fund, bringing the total up to $46.5 million in FY21 compared to $44.5 million in FY20. A $300,000 general obligation bond payment also added to the property tax total. Property tax revenue makes up 23% of the city’s proposed budget.

The city of Nampa’s property tax levy rate is $703 per $100,000 of taxable property value, according to 2019 data from the Canyon County Assessor’s Office, the latest available.

The city’s proposed budget includes a steep drop in funding for conferences and travel from more than $640,000 in FY20 to just over $188,000 in FY21. Kling told the Idaho Press that the city may move funding for travel expenses to support other needs.

The Nampa City Council is holding a budget workshop all day Monday. The mayor and finance director will hold an informational livestream about the budget on July 15, and city council’s public hearing on the budget is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 17. The new budget year starts Oct. 1.

Residents can submit feedback by attending the hearing in-person, virtually via Microsoft Teams, or by submitting a letter to Nampa City Hall or emailing the clerk’s office at clerks@cityofnampa.us.

To review Nampa’s proposed FY21 budget, visit cityofnampa.us/finance.

