Greenbelt path improvement work to begin in May

The project to replace cracked, aging or damaged sections of the Greenbelt will continue through the summer.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation is set to begin work to replace five sections of the Boise River Greenbelt next month.

The project is focusing on areas where there are damaged and aging sections of pathway. The work is expected to continue through the summer, wrapping up in Fall 2021.

The Greenbelt sections that will replaced on the north side of the Boise River are:

• Railroad Trestle Bridge to 9th Street Bridge (NW 1.1 to N 0.0)

• Broadway Bridge to Parkcenter Bridge (NE 1.0 to NE 1.2)

• The east end of Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park to Marden Lane (NE 1.7 to NE 1.9)

The Greenbelt sections that will be replaced on the south side of the Boise River are:

• Leadville Avenue to the Baybrook Court Bridge (SE 1.1 to SE 2.0)

• East Parkcenter Bridge at Bown Way to East Parkriver Drive (SE 4.2 to East Parkriver Drive)

“We know the Greenbelt is a popular recreation destination, in addition to being an important route for commuters,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as these projects are completed and look forward to improving the experience for everyone who uses the Greenbelt.”

The sections that will be replaced currently have cracks, tree root damage or outdated asphalt, and will be replaced with concrete. Working during the warmer summer months will allow crews to complete the project efficiently.

Greenbelt users are asked to stay out of the closed areas and obey posted signs.