Garden City hosting new music festival

Flipside Fest is a new neighborhood music and mural festival from the creators of the Treefort Music Fest that will be held this fall.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — This Fall, Garden City will be hosting a new music festival from the creators of the Treefort Music Fest.

Flipside Fest is a new neighborhood music and mural festival that will be held on September 23 through the 25 of this year. It will be an outdoor festival and will be open to all ages.

Duck Club Entertainment, the company behind Treefort, is creating this new festival in order to showcase Garden City's Live-Work-Create District.

The multi-venue festival will feature 50 local and touring bands and mural paintings from local artists.

The venues that will be hosting the festival include the Visual Arts Collective parking lot, Barbarian Brewing, Somewhere Bar, Push & Pour, Surel's Place, Roots Zero Waste Market, Vervain Collective, Coiled Wines, Community Square Development, and The Sandbar at Riverside Hotel.

Early Bird passes will be exclusively available for Duck Club email subscribers starting June 30, for $69. General admission tickets for Flipside Festival will be available July 1, and will start at $89.

The full lineup, schedule and single-day tickets will be available on August 2, on the Duck Club website.

Watch more Local News: