BeLikeLarry: Idahoans participate in acts of service for Larry Gebert Day

BOISE, Idaho — In his 30 years with KTVB, Larry Gebert did more than just report and forecast the weather each weekday morning — he served the community and highlighted others who serve.

That’s why Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean both issued proclamations declaring Saturday “Larry Gebert Day” in the state and in Idaho’s capital city.

On Saturday, members of the KTVB family and volunteers from across the Treasure Valley and Idaho participated in helpful activities in Larry's honor.

Larry was a community service champion. Saturday would have been the 66th birthday for the beloved KTVB meteorologist. Larry died April 1 after suffering a heart attack.

The City of Boise Parks and Recreation Department hosted multiple volunteer activities on June 25, including helping Zoo Boise with landscaping and maintenance and cleaning veterans' grave markers at Morris Hill Cemetery.

Members of the KTVB family also sorted food donations for the Idaho Foodbank, cleaned the women's and children's shelter in Nampa, pulled noxious weeds from trails and painted homes.

Larry's family also helped the Boise Urban Garden School Saturday.

Those on the giving or receiving end of a kind act in Larry's honor shared photos on social media, using the hashtag #BeLikeLarry on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

KTVB created multiple photo galleries from various activities Saturday for Larry Gebert Day.

“He was so passionate about life,” Gov. Little said, as he read his proclamation at Larry’s funeral on April 12. “Larry’s larger-than-life personality is only matched by the people around him.”

One of the last community events Larry participated in was the March for Meals in Kleiner Park in Meridian. That event on March 26, just six days before Larry passed away, raised more than $2,300 for Meals on Wheels Metro Boise.

On Saturday, Larry Gebert Day, the meals that Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver to senior citizens will include a special note honoring Larry: "He did so much for Metro Meals on Wheels, including serving as Master of Ceremonies and auctioneer for many of our fundraisers like Culinary Walkabout, Black & Blue Rivalry Hockey Game, and March for Meals. He promoted every one of our events and fundraisers, featured Metro Meals and Wheels during Idaho Gives, and the list goes on and on."

In her announcement designating Larry Gebert Day in Boise, McLean talked about his enthusiastic, seemingly tireless support for community service efforts across the Treasure Valley, and encouraged people to participate in acts of service on June 25 and every day.

"We can honor him by finding a person, a group, an organization that needs help or a helping hand," she said. "Let's do our part to make sure Larry's legacy of giving continues for generations to come in the City of Boise. After all, it was his life's work and what he'd want."

The bottom line: kindness; something as simple as a hug and a good word to lift up a friend or a stranger -- or even a joke; Larry loved jokes.

Larry Gebert: In Loving Memory