A thousand protest overturn of Roe v. Wade in downtown Boise march

Nearly 1,000 people gathered at Cherie Buckner-Webb Park to protest the Supreme Court's decision. The protestors later marched to the Capitol and around downtown.

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press.

Nearly 1,000 people gathered, starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at Cherie Buckner-Webb Park to protest the the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The protestors later marched to the Capitol and continued marching downtown during the event organized by groups including the Red Republicans of the DSA, Idaho Party for Socialism and Liberation, Boise Democratic Socialists of America and the Southwest Idaho branch of Industrial Workers of the World.

Counterprotestors could also be heard in the crowd.

Another large abortion rights demonstration took place downtown on Friday, the day the Supreme Court decision was announced. The protestors started at Boise City Hall before marching to the Idaho Statehouse to hold a rally.

Idaho has a "trigger" law that will go into effect 30 days after the judgement is entered and will ban most abortions in the state.

The law includes an exemption, an "affirmative defense" that must be proven in court by a "preponderance of evidence" (more likely than not), for abortions performed when a doctor, "in good faith medical judgment and based on the facts known to the physician at the time," has determined the abortion was necessary to prevent the death of the pregnant woman.

That does not include cases where a doctor deems an abortion necessary because the doctor believes a pregnant woman may take action to harm herself.

The law also includes an exemption for cases of rape or incest, if the woman has reported the act of rape or incest to law enforcement and provided a copy of that report to the physician who would be performing the abortion.

