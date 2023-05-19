Fruitland Police looking for endangered missing teen

Amalia Carrillo Martinez, 16, was last seen Thursday morning and was reported missing to law enforcement late Thursday night.

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Fruitland Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Amalia Carrillo Martinez was reported missing to law enforcement late Thursday night, the police department said. Police also said investigators have reason to believe she is in southern Utah, possibly headed south. Amalia has family in Hemet, California, which is about 90 miles east of Los Angeles in Riverside County.

Amalia is described as a Hispanic female, about 5-foot-6, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing black jeans, a black Nike sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves, and black Nike shoes. She may have been carrying a black-and-white marble backpack.

At this time, police said, it is unknown what vehicle she is traveling in.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Fruitland Police Department at 208-642-6006.

