Free city bus passes available in 'May in Motion'

"May In Motion" is aimed at changing commuting habits to be more sustainable.

BOISE, Idaho — Valley Regional Transit and City Go are teaming up to offer commuters and employers the chance to earn a free month of bus rides.

"May In Motion" is aimed at changing commuting habits to be more sustainable. Organizations and businesses can sign up through da County Highway District Commuteride. commuteride.com

One registered, employees of those organizations can share log their commute trips using ShareTheRideIdaho.com.

Starting Friday and running through the end of May, new riders on Valley Regional Transit can earn a 31-day Universal bus pass by downloading the Umo app and creating an account. This free-pass option is available only for new accounts.

People can also earn a Universal bus pass by tracking their commute trips during May on ShareTheRideIdaho.com. Those who record at least 10 bus trips in May will earn another 31-day bus pass for June.

Existing Umo account holders are also eligible to earn a 31-day pass by tracking their trips, according to Valley regional transit.

In addition, new businesses that sign up for the Regional Bus Pass Program or a City Go Membership in April or May automatically get one free month of that program.

Registered May in Motion employers can earn more points toward their May in Motion award by attending a transportation briefing abouit the bus program, City Go membership, and how to be part of changes to the transportation system.

Attendees will learn about the regional bus pass program and City Go membership. They can also learn how to be part of changes to the transportation system that connects the Treasure Valley.

The meeting schedule is below:

• May 3, 12:00 to 12:30 PM: In-person at Main Street Station (777 W. Main Street, Boise, ID 83702)

• May 10, 9:00 to 9:30 AM: Virtual through Microsoft Teams

• May 18, 12:00 to 12:30 PM: In-person at Main Street Station

• May 25, 2:00 to 2:30 PM: Virtual through Microsoft Teams

Watch more Local News: