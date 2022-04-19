Valley Regional Transit drops mask requirement

Valley Regional Transit said the decision comes after a federal judge voided the national mask mandate on public transportation Monday.

BOISE, Idaho — The Treasure Valley's regional public transportation authority, Valley Regional Transit (VRT), announced it will no longer require passengers to wear masks inside its buses and facilities on Tuesday.

VRT said the decision comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, Fla., struck down the national mask mandate for public transportation Monday.

Following the court order, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it would not enforce a January 2021 security directive. The directive applied to airports, airplanes, taxis and other mass transit.

The TSA directive was based on an original health order issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Mizelle said the CDC overstepped its authority by issuing the original health order.

Monday's ruling gives transit agencies and airports the authority to decide whether they will continue to require face masks during travel and inside their facilities. The White House acknowledged the mandate is, "not in effect at this time," but said federal agencies are debating what their response will be to the judge's order.

Valley Regional Transit said although masks are no longer required as of Tuesday, it recommends passengers wear face masks on buses and in its facilities. Passengers also may request a face mask on buses and inside facilities, according to VRT's press release.

The Boise Airport (BOI) also announced it is no longer requiring travelers to wear masks within the airport's terminal on Tuesday.

Due to uncertainty with the future of the national mask mandate on public transportation -- as federal agencies plan a response to Monday's court order -- VRT said it plans to provide updates to its policies if new details or orders are issued.

