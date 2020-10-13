Free food boxes being distributed at Boise State

The Idaho Foodbank will be handing out the boxes starting at 11 a.m. by the Campus School Building.

BOISE, Idaho — Students and staff at Boise State University can pick up a free box of food on campus this morning.

The Idaho Foodbank in honoring Hunger Awareness Month by distributing the food boxes.

The event starts at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the Campus School Building located at 1910 University Drive. The food boxes are expected to go fast.

This event also celebrates Albertsons as a champion of hunger relief efforts in Idaho and Boise State University's expanded food pantry services.

October is Hunger Awareness Month in Idaho. This event spotlights that need and educates the public on the impact of food insecurity within our communities.

Boise State University recently expanded its food pantry on campus, which was started in 2018 thanks to some startup money from Albertsons.

A survey conducted in the fall of 2018 showed that 36 percent of Boise State students reported food insecurity — or not knowing where their next meal will come from — in the last 30 days.



Food insecurity is defined as not having consistent, dependable access to enough food to live an active, healthy lifestyle.