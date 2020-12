Store managers raced down the aisles to fill their carts with toys at stores in Twin Falls and Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — This year Fred Meyer helped raise $8,500 worth of toys through its annual shopping sprees in Boise and Twin Falls.



Both happened last week. We have video from Saturday's shopping spree in Twin Falls.



Store managers raced down the aisles to fill their carts with toys.



It was a similar scene in Boise last week as well.



All the toys collected benefit children served by the Salvation Army of Boise and Twin Falls.



Boise raised $6,000 worth of toys while Twin Falls raised $2,500.