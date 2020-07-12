Anonymous donor vows to match each dollar raised for 7Cares

Thanks to a local resident, every dollar you give to help fight homelessness and hunger will double.

BOISE, Idaho — A local philanthropist has come forward with a stunning pledge to help those in need around Idaho.

The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, will match each dollar raised through 7Cares, Idaho Shares. That means your $1 donation turns into $2, $10 becomes $20 and $100 becomes $200 to go toward seven Idaho charities providing a safety net for people around the state.

7Cares, Idaho Shares has gone virtual this year, and the annual day of giving has turned into a two-week event. The need for services provided by Idaho charities has also grown this year because of the pandemic.

As of Monday, Dec. 7, more than $307,750 has been donated. This year's recipients of the funds raised are local non-profits fighting homelessness and food insecurity in Idaho.

The charities include the Idaho Foodbank, Salvation Army branches in Nampa, Caldwell, Boise and Twin Falls, the Lighthouse Rescue Mission of Nampa, City Light Home for Women & Children, River of Life Homeless Shelter and Valley Women and Children’s Shelter of Nampa.