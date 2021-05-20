Four people hospitalized after head-on crash on Highway 95 near Homedale

State Police say a juvenile driver failed to negotiate a curve on the highway and collided with an SUV Thursday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — Four people were sent to area hospitals after a head-on crash on US Highway 95 north of Homedale Thursday morning.

Idaho State Police say around 11:14 a.m., a juvenile was driving south in a 2013 Nissan Altima. The juvenile failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline and struck a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by 74-year-old Gerald Brown of Wilder. The crash happened near milepost 35.5.

Police says the driver and a juvenile passenger were not wearing seatbelts. The juvenile passenger was flown by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Brown and his passenger Pamela J. Brown, 67, of Wilder, the driver of the Nissan, were all taken by ground ambulance to the same Boise hospital.

Police say that Gerald and Pamela Brown were wearing seatbelts.

The conditions of the injured people have not been released.

Highway 95 was blocked for around two and a half hours.

