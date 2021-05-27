Fountain in Ann Morrison Park to be replaced

Boise Parks and Recreation plans to replace it with something more interactive and kid-friendly.

BOISE, Idaho — The fountain in the middle of Ann Morrison Park will have a whole new look later this year.

Parks Director Doug Holloway says people were asking for it back in 2016 when the department developed a master plan for the park.

Right now, the department is finalizing the design but the fountain will have filtration and other safety upgrades, as well as an interactive water and lighting display.



"It's still being worked out, but we'd like to see something that's very interactive with children, so, you know, some sprays," Holloway said. "There might be some minor waterfall type of features, but just something that on a hot summer day, children can safely go into the fountain and enjoy, you know, a cool afternoon at Ann Morrison Park."



"The existing fountain, it has some severe leaking problems. it's an outdated feature now, and so rather than putting a lot of money into trying to make that a workable fountain, it just makes sense."

Because of the leak and other problems, the existing fountain is not running right now.

The estimated cost for the new fountain is a million dollars.

Holloway says the city plans to get bids out in the next two to three weeks, start construction this summer, and have the new fountain completed some time this fall.