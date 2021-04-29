Gene Harris Bandshell remodeled and reopened after 2019 fire

Even with the new upgrades from the remodel, the bandshell still looks much like it has over the last 93 years.

BOISE, Idaho — After undergoing construction and inside remodeling following damage from a human-caused fire in 2018, the refurbished Gene Harris Bandshell was re-dedicated on Thursday.

Some of the new updates include a new lighting system, audiovisual capabilities, concrete access, a new prep room and water and restroom facilities. However, the outside of the shell doesn’t look much different than it did 93 years ago.

“You won't visibly notice the improvements, and that's on purpose. We really want to protect and preserve the historical integrity of the bandshell," said Doug Holloway, the director of Boise Parks and Recreation.

The Gene Harris Bandshell was originally built in 1928 and was dedicated to the American jazz pianist Gene Harris in 2001. Harris lived and performed in Boise starting in the 1970s until he passed away from complications of diabetes in 2000.



Over the decades, the City of Boise has committed to keeping the history of the bandshell alive, including keeping all of its parts intact without changing the original structure or look.



“Our citizens expect that but there's a lot that has to go into that because you are maintaining a facility for 93 years and you're doing it in such a way that you are not changing the actual structure itself and so we have been able to do that with the Gene Harris bandshell and Parks and Recreation many many decades,” said Holloway.



The bandshell isn’t just for performances but is also a gathering space for community members. A centerpiece to the Julia Davis Park is finally ready to be filled with music and life once again.

“To actually get something like the Gene Harris Bandshell back open, after the devastating fire, after what we thought was a complete loss,” he said. "Having it open and for people to be able to distance out here on the grass and watch a performance, I think it's invaluable to our citizens."