Restoration of historic Gene Harris Bandshell complete

The bandshell in Julia Davis Park was severely damaged in a human-caused fire two-and-a-half years ago.

BOISE, Idaho — More than two years after a fire severely damaged the Gene Harris Bandshell in Julia Davis Park, a major restoration project on the historic building is now complete.

The 90-year-old bandshell was partially gutted by the human-caused fire on April 23, 2018, but fortunately, the structure did not have to be torn down.

After a $900,000 project, the bandshell is not only restored, but it is improved.

Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway gave KTVB a tour of the newly-refurbished building Thursday afternoon.

The improvements include a new green room, upgraded restrooms, new drinking fountains, new stage decking, improvements to audio and video equipment, and state-of-the-art lighting.

"It really is going to now become a place where performers are going to want to actually be here to perform and take advantage of some of these upgrades that we have now produced in this rebuilding of the bandshell, but maintaining that historical significance that is so important to the community," Holloway said.

The city is planning a dedication and reopening ceremony for a future date, still to be determined. Officials hope to begin hosting small events at the bandshell sometime in 2021.

Though the fire was ruled human-caused, no arrests have been made.

Watch more 'Local News'