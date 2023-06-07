Large grass fire burns in Meridian near I-84

Firefighters from Meridian, Boise and Kuna were called in late Wednesday night. The fire was no longer a threat to buildings Thursday morning.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Firefighters from four different Ada County cities worked late Wednesday and early Thursday to contain a grass fire off of Meridian Road just north of Interstate 84.

Meridian Fire crews initially responded to a call about the fire at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters from other nearby communities, including Boise, Eagle and Kuna, were also called in.

As of 2:30 a.m. Thursday, firefighters had completed a dozer line to contain the fire, and the fire was not threatening any homes or other buildings, Meridian Fire Department Battalion Chief Tony Chance said.

Later Thursday morning, the Meridian Fire Department said the fire burned more than three acres of land, but there were no injuries and no structures were impacted.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, two truck crews were still at the scene putting out small fires within the area of where the larger fire had burned.

The Meridian Fire Department noted in a Facebook post that after record rain in June, grass in the area has dried out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated when new information is confirmed.

While we had record precipitation in June, it has started to dry out especially in areas with a lot of dry grass. Last... Posted by Meridian Fire Department on Thursday, July 6, 2023

