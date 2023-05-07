Fourth of July 2023 a busy one for Treasure Valley firefighters

Crews quickly put out an active grass fire near State Street and Highway 16. Another brush fire, off Columbia Road, started by fireworks, the Boise Fire Dept. said.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — This Independence Day was no night off for many firefighters around the Treasure Valley.

The Boise Fire Department said Wednesday that fireworks started a brush fire that burned about an acre between two subdivisions off of Columbia Road. The fire, which broke out Tuesday night, was quickly spreading through sagebrush and threatening nearby homes. However, the fire department said, "an aggressive attack" kept the fire from reaching any of those homes. No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the Boise Fire Department provided preliminary numbers indicating that crews with the department responded to 117 emergency calls, including 25 fire-related calls, on Tuesday. Captains' reports with more specific details were still being completed early Wednesday afternoon, but this year's Fourth of July call count was significantly higher compared to July 4, 2022, when Boise Fire crews responded to 99 emergency calls, including 14 fire-related calls.

A KTVB crew heading back to Boise from a Fourth of July celebration in Star spotted a grass fire late Tuesday night near Highway 16 and State Street between Star and Eagle. Firefighters had the fire out shortly after 11 p.m. KTVB is working to get more information about the size and the cause of that fire.

A spokesperson for the City of Caldwell also said the Caldwell Fire Department responded to a total of 17 outdoor fires, four vehicle fires and 67 emergency medical calls between 8 a.m. on June 30 and 8 a.m. July 5. Eight of the outdoor fires occurred July 4, and most were fireworks-related, according to the department.

Caldwell firefighters also responded to a fire just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, on South 41st Avenue. It destroyed a motorhome, shed and car, and took the life of a dog.

Caldwell Police officers were first to arrive at the scene of that fire and began searching for victims. Officers found two men trying to help a woman away from the home after they escaped the fire. According to the fire department, the officers had to tear down a large fence and metal gate to access the group, and were then able to carry the woman to safety before firefighters arrived.

The Nampa Fire Department responded to a total of 17 fires related to fireworks on Tuesday and Wednesday. The department also responded to five fireworks-related fireworks on Monday, July 3. The Nampa Fire Marshal, Deputy Chief Ron Johnson, said the fires were mostly in brush, grass and bushes.

"One interesting statistic of note is seven dumpster fires," Johnson said in an email to KTVB. "We are assuming people were trying to safely light fireworks in large parking lots, but then disposed of the fireworks in the onsite dumpsters without soaking them in water first."

The Meridian Fire Department responded to five fires Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the city said three of the fires were in vegetation, two were in trash bins, and none of them damaged any residential or business buildings or other structures.

The Meridian Fire Department is offering to dispose of any unused fireworks, which may be dropped off at any Meridian Fire station. The fire department warns that people not put unused fireworks in water, as that can make them unstable. However, used fireworks should be placed in a bucket of water to soak overnight.

While fireworks may not be the cause of every fire that broke out on the Fourth of July, firefighting agencies have been reminding people to be cautious with fireworks and follow applicable laws designed to protect people, property and natural resources. Among those laws: Fireworks are prohibited on all public lands.

Last night Boise Fire crews battled an acre brush fire between two subdivisions off of Columbia Rd. The fire, started by... Posted by Boise Fire Department on Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.