Ways for Idahoans to stay safe, prevent fires when using fireworks

Fireworks can be legally sold and ignited in Idaho as of Friday. As the 4th of July approaches, so do fire safety concerns.

IDAHO, USA — Independence Day is just around the corner, and fireworks can be legally sold and ignited in the Gem State as of Friday.

Many Idahoans are looking forward to the 4th of July, but as people stock up for the festivities, officials want to remind people to be safe to prevent fires.

"Make sure it's supervised, make sure it's come from a local vendor that's been vetted here within the valley, and that what you're buying is safe to be used within your neighborhood," Meridian Fire Battalion Chief Tyler Rountree said.

Once fireworks are purchased, Rountree emphasizes adult supervision, as children "have a tendency to take them without their parents knowing."

"Then they get out with other friends into a field or someplace like that, and then we end up with some bigger issues on our hands," Rountree said.

After lighting fireworks, they should be disposed of properly. According to the Boise District Bureau of Land Management, three fires that broke out in southwest Idaho earlier this week were human caused. As grasses in the area dry out in July and August, conditions can favor more fire activity.

"We do get quite a few fires every year after the 4th of July with improper disposal," Rountree said. "So, they put the spent fireworks in their trash can and the best place for those is in some type of metal container or bucket filled with water to put the the fireworks into."

Some local booths and companies selling fireworks are also encouraging Idahoans to be smart and safe when purchasing fireworks.

"We don't have anything in the back, we don't sell anything not approved and we definitely stick with what we have," Erin Leasure said. "If people don't like that, we can't change that, but we definitely encourage them to continue to buy safe and sane so we can all keep Idaho the way it is."

The City of Boise also wants to let people know that fireworks are not allowed in the Boise Foothills. You can find more information regarding where fireworks are allowed and where they are prohibited in Boise by clicking here.

