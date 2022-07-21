Staying safe while floating the Boise River: 'Equipment selection is key'

Boise River Raft and Tube Rental and Boise Fire encourage people to use tubes made with thick layers and chambers to avoid being punctured.

BOISE, Idaho — Those who live in the Treasure Valley know a summer staple is floating along the water in the Boise River.

"I've had people ask me about advertising and what we spend on advertising and we don't spend anything on advertising, because, you know, everyone does it for us, right?" Boise River Raft and Tube rental consultant, Connie Zeller said.

Zeller previously owned the rental company for 14 years. She said in that time, the Treasure Valley has grown and so has the number of people utilizing the river.

"In June, we get lots and lots of emails and phone calls from people wanting to get out there and enjoy it and wondering when we're going to be opening," Zeller said.

The rental company said they go through thousands of transactions each week, seeing some of their highest profits and attendance on the weekend. Zeller said last Saturday, the rental company had more than 1,100 transactions.

However, as more people flock to the river, the Boise Fire Department is seeing an increase in water rescues. They have received 67 calls as of Thursday. Boise Fire Division Chief of Special Operations, Paul Roberts, said that number does not even take into account undocumented assist calls crews to help on.

"We are out there quite a bit particular on the weekend," Roberts said. "We're out there almost all day."

There are a number of different reasons Boise Fire responds to rescues and assists, such as people tying tubes together and getting stuck on a bridge pillar, something they ask people not to do. They'll also help people whose tubes have punctured and popped which often ends someone's river experience.

Roberts explained a rescue call is a situation that is an emergency and lives are in danger, while an assist call is more of a situation that could turn into an emergency, such as people stuck on branches or on an island on the river.

Rescue crews and the rafting company say when it comes to safety on the river, it starts with awareness of the surroundings and using proper equipment.

"I would caution the public from using discount store blow-up rafts and the Boise River. It might seem okay, but the Boise River is not a pool," Roberts said.

"Equipment selection is key. I would say items that are made of thinner material, you're definitely at risk," Zeller said.

She added people should look into using tubes that have different thick layers and chambers.

"There are chambers within those where if you take a little jab or if you have an issue, you're still going to make it down successfully because it's not all contained within one chamber."

Another problem Zeller said staff sees growing is people leaving their punctured and damaged tubes, along with other trash, behind on the river.

"I've traveled enough to know that most cities don't have something like this available," Zeller said. "It's so beautiful and such an incredible resource for us to enjoy."

She reminds people it is their duty to clean up after themselves.

"Just like when you camp or you hike, pack in pack out. [It's the] same concept," Zeller said.

The City of Boise has put portable dumpsters at the end of the river in Ann Morrison Park for people to throw their damaged tubes away.

Zeller and Roberts both say while using an inner tube that is made of thick material is key to staying safe, another piece of equipment she encourages is wearing a life vest.

"The current is swift, the water is cold and you just never know," Zeller said.

Roberts said Boise Fire crews on the river try their best to clear any hazards such as hanging tree limbs but cannot mitigate it all. That is why awareness of surroundings is very important on the river.

"It's a wild river, it's not a pool," Roberts said. "They need to be alert orientated. Watching down the river and looking out for other floaters and watching for the folks that jump off the bridge into the river."

