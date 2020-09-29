2 hurt in chain reaction of crashes near Emmett

One woman was airlifted to a Boise hospital, while another was taken by ambulance to Valor Health in Emmett.

EMMETT, Idaho — Two women were hospitalized after a series of car crashes west of Emmett Tuesday morning.

The wrecks happened at 8 a.m. on State Highway 52 at Bowman Road.

According to Idaho State Police, 68-year-old Virginia Barton of New Plymouth was backing up her Ford F-150 on the highway to check on another driver who had slid off the road.

As Barton reversed, her pickup was rear-ended bt a Chevy Traverse driven by 53-year-old Kristi McMurry-Kraft of New Plymouth.

A Gem County Sheriff's deputy responded to the collision, parking his patrol car behind the disabled vehicle. A short time later, 91-year-old Leon Helzer of Middleton swerved around the Chevy and the deputy's vehicle, crashing his Ford Edge into Barton's F-150.

Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt, police say.