Man trying to flag down help after rollover hit and killed on I-15

Police say the 24-year-old had climbed up a hill and onto the interstate before he was struck.

ONEIDA COUNTY, Idaho — A Pocatello man is dead after he was struck by a car on Interstate 15 north of Malad City Sunday night.

The collision happened at 10:18 p.m. near Devil Creek Reservoir.

According to Idaho State Police, 24-year-old Andrew Delacruz of Pocatello was involved in a rollover crash on Old Malad Highway. Delacruz was able to free himself from the wrecked vehicle and climbed up a hill to I-15, where he attempted to flag down passing cars.

Police say Delacruz was hit by a northbound Ford Flex as he stood on the highway. The 24-year-old died from his injuries at the scene.

The Ford's driver, 33-year-old Chad Miller of Salt Lake City, and two other people in that car were unhurt.