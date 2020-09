The 77-year-old veered around construction cones and hit the forklift while it was parked, police say.

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A Blackfoot man was killed early Friday morning when his pickup crashed into a parked forklift.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. on Interstate 15. According to Idaho State Police, 77-year-old Leonard Wadsworth was headed south when he drove to the right of construction cones and hit the forklift.

No one was inside the forklift at the time, police say.

Wadsworth was wearing his seatbelt, but died from his injuries at the scene.