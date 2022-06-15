Three sections of Eagle Greenbelt underwater

Three Eagle Greenbelt trails are underwater Wednesday morning due to recent rain and high river flows.

EAGLE, Idaho — Due to high river flows and recent rain, three sections of the Eagle Greenbelt are underwater Wednesday morning.

The City of Eagle asks the public to avoid the three flooded trails.

The Eagle Greenbelt trail that passes under Highway 44 is flooded from Dry Creek. The trail is located near Eagle Nazarene Church.

On the north side of the north channel of the Boise River near the Hilton Garden Inn, there is flooding on the greenbelt underpass of Eagle Road.

Lastly, the trail behind the Laguna Point neighborhood is underwater. The trail is on the south side of the south channel of the Boise River.

On Tuesday, the Boise Fire Department conducted boat training on the Boise River to look for hazards and review river safety.

Paul Roberts, the Boise Fire Division Chief of Special Operations, said the river is flowing at about 3,100 CFS (cubic feet per second).

"That's pretty fast, we haven't seen that kind of flow in a number of years," Roberts said. "So, it's our advice or recommendation that recreational not go out on the Boise river. For one, the water levels are up pretty high, there's a lot of hazards on the river, there's a lot of debris in the river, and again that water temperature is so cold that even the best of swimmers can run into problems very quickly."

A map and photos of the three Eagle Greenbelt sections flooded Wednesday are included below:

