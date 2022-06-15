Shooting involving police officer under investigation in Star

The shooting occurred in the area of West State Street and South Main Street, near Star Mercantile, along the road, and not on the store's property.

STAR, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning involving a Star Police officer.

The sheriff's office said the officer was not injured. The shooting occurred in the area of West State Street and South Main Street, near Star Mercantile, along the road, and not on the store's property.

A manager at Star Mercantile said everyone at the store is OK. A portion of the parking lot as well as the road remains blocked off as the investigation continues.

The sheriff's office has not discussed what led to the shooting or if anyone was killed or injured, as the investigating remains active.

This is the second police shooting to occur in in the last week, as the last shooting happened on June 9 in Meridian. Police said a man stole a car, ensuing a high speed chase, and then began an exchange of gunfire with police.

KTVB will have a crew at the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

