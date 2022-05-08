Driver hospitalized after collision with Meridian patrol car

The Meridian Police Department patrol car traveling north on North Meridian Road collided with a vehicle turning left from East State Avenue.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — One person was transported to the hospital Saturday after colliding with a Meridian police officer's vehicle.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, officers with the Meridian Police Department (MPD) were responding to reports of a prowler in a Meridian residence Saturday around 8:15 p.m.

One MPD patrol car traveling north on North Meridian Road collided with a vehicle turning left from East State Avenue. Officials said the Meridian police officers were responding to the report with their patrol car lights and sirens on.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the collision. The sheriff's office said the officer with MPD sustained minor injuries.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday's collision.

