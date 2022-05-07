Police investigating report of robbery at Walgreens in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is investigating a report of a robbery at the Walgreens on West Fairview Avenue and North Milwaukee Street in Boise.
Boise police officers responded to the pharmacy at 7 a.m. on Saturday.
The two suspects have yet to be detained. The suspects did not show any weapons or threaten to have weapons, according to a Twitter post from the Boise Police Department (BPD).
No injuries were reported during the incident and BPD did not provide a description of the two suspects.
BPD is actively investigating the report and asks anyone with information on Saturday's incident to call police.
