Police investigating report of robbery at Walgreens in Boise

The two suspects have yet to be detained. The suspects did not show any weapons or threaten to have weapons, according to the Boise Police Department.
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is investigating a report of a robbery at the Walgreens on West Fairview Avenue and North Milwaukee Street in Boise. 

Boise police officers responded to the pharmacy at 7 a.m. on Saturday. 

No injuries were reported during the incident and BPD did not provide a description of the two suspects.

BPD is actively investigating the report and asks anyone with information on Saturday's incident to call police. 

